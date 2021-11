A ribbon cutting was held by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors for the new Welcome Center at Lendonwood Gardens. The gardens were originally built with visitors in mind and the new Welcome Center gives the volunteers a chance to meet and talk with visitors as they go through. The new center includes a store with some great items including plants, t-shirts, quilted table runners, handcrafted wood items, and much more. It is a great place to shop for gifts. There is also a seminar room where meetings can be hosted. The cost to visit the gardens is only $5.

GROVE, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO