Ryan Solís describes his journey to the Marine Corps as one inspired by his father’s immigrant roots and the events of 9/11. The story of his father’s emigration from Mexico to the suburbs of Los Angeles, and his work as a ranch hand while attending high school, made an indelible impression on a young Solis. He was 12 when 9/11 happened, and he recalls it as a wake-up call that cemented his sense of obligation and desire to give back through military service. No one in his family had served in the military, so his parents were confused but supportive, he says with a laugh, and he enrolled in the Marine Corps upon graduating from Harvard College.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO