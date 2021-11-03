Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Names Florida-Based Educator Neil Phillips as First-Ever Chief Diversity Officer

Partner with your Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) — Over the past year, there has been a big increase in the number of companies hiring DEI leaders. But in my view, hiring a CDO does not mean a CEO gets to abdicate their responsibility to DEI. Rather, they are expanding it as they partner to co-ideate and co-create equitable programs. This approach empowers the CDO in the eyes of the organization to speak with the authority and backing of the CEO. There’s no one program, person or investment that will change your organization’s culture and embeddedness of DEI, but setting up your CDO in close collaboration with the CEO — and the rest of the C-Suite — can go a long way in ensuring that DEI is fully woven into your organization’s goals, strategies and values.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO