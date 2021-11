Don Comstock served on a submarine tender. In his later life, he works with fellow veterans in the VFW auxiliary.As Don Comstock remembers it, he was looking for a way to get out of the tumult he was feeling at home — and joining the U.S. Navy looked pretty appealing. "I wasn't doing well in school," he recalled. "Life wasn't doing me well, so the best thing for me to do — and I'm going to say it bluntly — (was) run away." Since he was only 16 years old at the time he joined the Navy, he couldn't...

