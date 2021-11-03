CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BHP in talks with Wyloo over Noront takeover

By Cecilia Jamasmie
mining.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBHP (ASX, LON, NYSE: BHP) has begun talks with Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals concerning the imminent takeover of Canada’s Noront Resources (TSX-V: NOT), as part of a truce in the companies’ battle to acquire the nickel producer. The world’s biggest miner last month sweetened its all-cash offer...

www.mining.com

