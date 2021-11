When the Edmonton Oilers are off to franchise record-setting start, and their pair of superstars are scoring like almost no players ever have, it overshadows everything else. That might be both a blessing and a curse for Tyson Barrie. When the veteran blueliner was mostly ineffective in the Oilers’ first few games, nobody was concerned. Likewise, now that he’s picked up his game, no one has really noticed.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO