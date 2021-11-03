Xbox and Adidas Reveal Xbox 360-Inspired Sneaker You Can Actually Buy

When chronicling the defining moments in Xbox history, where better to start than right back at the very beginning? We're heading all the way back to 2000 here, with Bill Gates taking to the stage at the Game Developers Conference to unveil a brand new gaming platform to the world. Well, sort of — while the Microsoft boss certainly introduced us to the concept of Xbox, what we saw in terms of hardware was a far cry from the chunky slab of console that would find its way into millions of homes around the world. The prototype Xbox console was nothing if not eye-catching — a hulking aluminium X-shaped beast of a thing, and fully functional too, if only at a fraction of the operating power of the final retail units. Gates refered to this as the "show-box," and while it was immediately obvious that the final design would be something more practical, it was certainly one of the most striking ways possible to announce an entire new family of consoles.

