CHICAGO (CBS) — Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman convicted in Indonesia of helping her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer kill her mother in Bali, was arrested when she returned to Chicago on Tuesday, facing federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges. A 2017 federal indictment against Mack and Schaefer was unsealed Wednesday morning as she arrived at O’Hare International Airport, after being deported from Indonesia. She was released from prison in Indonesia last week after serving 7 years of her 10-year sentence for helping Schaefer kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in August 2014. The indictment accuses Mack and Schaefer of conspiring to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO