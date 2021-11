It is a commitment born of tradition and responsibility: The BMW Group has attended every UN climate summit since 2008. At this year’s COP 26 in Glasgow, the company once again sees itself as a provider of innovative mobility solutions in the fight against climate change. The BMW Group brought along the BMW i Vision Circular, produced from 100% secondary materials, as a clear statement of its ambitions. The company is also actively engaging in dialogue with stakeholders and partners in Glasgow, discussing both unresolved issues and a range of possible solutions.

