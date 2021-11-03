CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am currently looking for a Communications and Marketing lead for a vibrant secondary school based in East London. This is a full time permanent Marketing positon and the role is an immediate start.

Are you an experienced Marketing specialist who would be interested in working in a forward thinking, modern secondary school based in East London?

Or

Are you currently looking for your first job in Marketing?

** Marketing and Communications lead

** Permanent post

** Full time

** £25,000 - £30,000 depending on experience

** East London location

** Immediate start

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Marketing and communications specialist to work at a fast paced, Outstanding East London secondary school.

This East London School are looking for a Marketing specialist to join the team on a full time basis. Please note this is a permanent role and an immediate start.

I am keen to hear from individuals who have previous marketing experience, ideally in the arts or a further education environment. Experience of digital content and social media management is also required.

The school was recently rated outstanding by Ofsted and is a harmonious environment.

To apply to this Marketing positon please send your CV to James at Academics.

