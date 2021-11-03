Bissell CrossWave Review

With more employees working remotely than ever before, teams should be looking to improve how they meet, work together, and make decisions in the remote context. Stormboard has long been one of the top collaboration apps used among distributed teams, notably among students and educators. Along the lines of Google Jamboard or the whiteboard included in Microsoft Teams, Stormboard gives you a collaborative, online whiteboard helping you and your collaborators to brainstorm, plan product roadmaps, and even hold team-building activities. At more than a decade old, however, Stormboard is stuck a few years in the past, lacking the cutting-edge features and smooth user experience found in newer competing apps.
