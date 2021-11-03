74-Year-Old Arlington Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Female Relative: Police

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) A Mesquite man who strangled a transgender woman to death and dumped her body in a lake in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 37 years in prison. A Dallas County jury sentenced... Continue on to full article...
As the trial of suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir prepares to get underway in Dallas, the family of a woman who survived an attack is sharing their mother’s story for the first time. A mother... Continue on to full article...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) The common-law husband of the notorious sweetheart swindler was sentenced Thursday to 125 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in a Tarrant County court. Paul Hill was... Continue on to full article...
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) Plano Fire Department investigators have determined it was lightning that caused a massive fire at a house Wednesday. Firefighters got the call around 5:15 p.m. in the 1600 block... Continue on to full article...
The Collin County Sheriff s Office made arrests in an undercover operation conducted from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 that targeted suspects using the internet to contact adolescent children. The Sheriff s... Continue on to full article...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A variety of methamphetamine drugs, valued at some $16,000,000, was seized during several multi-agency North Texas drug busts over the last two months. The operations... Continue on to full article...
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A ninth victim of the Astroworld Music Festival crowd surge in Houston has died. Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the... Continue on to full article...
