Ceremony in Belgium: The eight millionth car comes off the assembly line at Audi Brussels. Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG appeared enthusiastic on his visit to Brussels, a site that was designated a “Factory of the Future” only in the last year. Since fall of 2018, Audi Brussels has produced the first fully electric SUV for the brand with the four rings, namely the Audi e-tron, and in early 2020, it began mass production of the Audi e-tron Sportback.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO