‘The Spine of Night’ Review: This animated fantasy is fuckin’ metal, dude

A film like Miguel Sapochnik’s Finch seems almost tailor-made for the internet commentariat to proverbially flex their juiced-up muscles, put a hefty chunk of dip in their mouth, grab a bat, and head to the plate, ready for a couple of meatballs from a pitching coach like they’re participating in the ’99 Home Run Derby. With a title like that (though its original title, BIOS, might not have been a better descriptor of what exactly the film is about), and with key art like this, how could it be anything other than inauthentic, treacly garbage meant to appeal to the lowest common denominator, provided that they have an Apple TV+ subscription? Well, in a strange way, I’m thankful that the folks in Cupertino saved a genuinely strange little film like this from its probable failure (and subsequent branding as a “bomb”) at the box office, because Finch plays like a bizarre mash-up of The Road (or insert your own post-apocalyptic film or book here, though it’s more The Dog Stars than A Boy and His Dog) and Short Circuit. It is both a bitter tale of one person trying to provide a better future for one that they care about in the face of impossible circumstances and a crumbling, hostile environment and also the story of a robot learning his place in the world, with all the pratfalls and goofballery that entails. Like the best modern postapocalyptic films, it provides a hint of a heartbeat in a genre that often alternates between bitter just-desserts fatalism and cheerful nihilistic fantasy, while also doing more to suggest that Tom Hanks might just be more than a historical re-enactor wheeled out for Serious Productions About American Values. And that is no small feat.

