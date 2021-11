An excerpt from Medical Answers Now!: How Direct Primary Care Guarantees Fast Access to Your Doctor. Health care costs are out of control and volume-based insurance reimbursement models are felt to be contributing to the problem. Medicare and most major private medical insurance carriers have begun testing and transitioning to reimbursement models that pay for health care services based on the quality of care instead of the quantity of services provided. These quality-based or value-based reimbursement models reward health care providers for providing the best care possible as efficiently as possible. They also have the effect of shifting some amount of financial risk from the insurance carrier to the health care provider.

