CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

True Faith perfect plush post-punk with ‘They Can Always Hurt You More’

By Victoria Wasylak
vanyaland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ominous air surrounds True Faith’s new record.They Can Always Hurt You More warns the title of the coldwave collective’s debut LP, which dropped yesterday (November 2) via á La Carte Records. But...

vanyaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kexp.org

Spoon Shows You Can Always Go Home Again on New Single "The Hardest Cut" (KEXP Premiere)

Long-running rock band Spoon have announced their tenth album, titled Lucifer on the Sofa, will be released on February 11th via Matador Records. Today, KEXP's premiering the first single "The Hardest Cut," described to KEXP by co-founder and frontman Britt Daniel as "kind-of a highway rock, boogie kind of song, which we've never done before."
MUSIC
Stereogum

Spiritualized – “Always Together With You”

Spiritualized have announced a new album, Everything Was Beautiful, the follow-up to 2018’s Album Of The Week-worthy And Nothing Hurt. It will be released on February 25. Project leader J Spaceman recorded it in 11 different studios and, in addition to playing a lot of the instruments himself, also recruited a ton of collaborators and friends (including his own daughter Poppy) to play on it.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Snøw deflects deceit with lo-fi clapback track ‘Blaming Me For Us’

Snøw has plenty of things to take credit for, but a gnarly breakup ain’t one of them. Salem’s lo-fi rapper can proudly say his self-taught production and songwriting skills have scored him millions of streams, yet he’s not about to take the blame for a ruinous relationship, as he explains in his new tune “Blaming Me For Us,” out today (November 5).
SALEM, MA
TheConversationCanada

'Oh creator, it's you I now renounce': How death metal lyrics echo some Bible passages, and what it means

The other day I came across a Buzzfeed quiz that asked me: “Heavy metal lyric or bible verse?” As someone who is a PhD candidate in religious studies and loves heavy metal, I was surprised to see that I hesitated on a number of my responses. Why does heavy metal use so many biblical references and symbolisms? As I researched, I rediscovered death metal, a musical genre I used to listen to as a teen. It seems like death metal was even more fixated with religion than heavy metal. But why is this musical genre so obsessed with religious and...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
vanyaland.com

Faun Flora drifts into a dreamlike state on ‘See You At The Funeral’

Faun Flora is helping us approach a difficult moment through a new lens of beauty and appreciation. The Phoenix artist recently unveiled her new single, a dream-pop synth lullaby titled “See You At The Funeral,” released October 29, and the atmospheric track explores the idea of death and relationships with the concept of funerals, and how we process them emotionally and mentally, as being a sort of rite of passage and portal to a more outer experience.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

MonaVeli and Tsu Surf put fake love on blast with new single ‘TRUTH’

That droning beep you’re hearing right about now is MonaVeli’s bullshit detector going absolutely haywire. The Boston rapper readies a radar for fake love on her new single “TRUTH,” a blistering collaboration with fellow East Coast emcee Tsu Surf. The Humbeats-produced track dropped yesterday (November 8), unveiling another entry in MonaVeli’s methods for musical success business-minded catalogue.
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

BROODS make a stop at ‘Heartbreak’ en route to ‘Space Island’

Every life is a journey, and it unfolds in a series of chapters that chronicle all the highs and lows we experience along the way. For BROODS, the New Zealand sibling duo of Georgia and Caleb Nott, their personal journeys are translating into their music, and this week release what is the second chapter in a musical journey leading up to their forthcoming studio album, Space Island, due out February 18 via Island Records Australia/Ingrooves.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

617Sessions reach milestone with fifth ‘Sound of Our Town’ compilation

Boston’s 617Sessions celebrates a special milestone today (November 5) with the release of its fifth annual Sound of Our Town compilation. As of this fall, the program has helped 50 independent Boston artists record and release original music, completely free of charge. Every year since its inception in 2017, the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Punk#Layering#Synths#La Carte Records#Quiethouse Recording
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman shares theory that we never really die and it’s freaking people out

People on TikTok are freaking out after one woman suggested that we might not ever truly pass on - and that the world could have ended many times before without our knowledge. Joli Moli, who goes by @joli.artist on the platform, is scaring people with a video she posted that claimed that we may never really die, but instead, our consciousness goes into an alternate reality.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy