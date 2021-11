Q. Do I have to wear a mask at all times on the ship?. A. Passengers are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public spaces and are required to do so in such indoor areas as elevators, stores, casinos and dining halls, except when eating or drinking. You typically won’t be required to wear masks around the pool and hot tubs, but deck chairs are spaced farther apart than in the past to maintain physical distance.

TRAVEL ・ 23 HOURS AGO