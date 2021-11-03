Algeria says Moroccan bombardment killed three Algerians on Western Sahara border

If the “roots of victory and defeat often have to be sought far from the battlefield,” so, too, must the roots of stalemate.[1] To many, the area that occupies roughly 100,000 square miles on the northwest coast of Africa known as Western Sahara is the continent’s “last colony.”[2,3] To others, it is a rightful piece of Moroccan territory. The United Nations lists Western Sahara as a non-self-governing territory, but the debate over the status of this sparsely populated desert region south of Morocco (or, in Morocco’s south), has remained unresolved since Spain’s withdrawal in 1975.[4] Is Western Sahara part of what has always constituted Greater Morocco, or is it just an extension of “Moroccan manifest destiny?”[5,6] Should one treat the issue as a proxy conflict between Morocco and Algeria, who supports Western Sahara’s main resistance front, or would this diminish the tireless efforts of Sahrawi activists? Is the matter irrelevant to the international sphere because of its relatively few stakeholders, or, as George McGovern writes, is the entire “post-World War II international legal system” at stake?[7] Applying Sir Michael Howard’s width-depth-context framework to the ongoing conflict in Western Sahara reveals that the roots of the dispute’s unresolved nature include a lack of international political will toward mediation, by both institutions and individual actors such as the U.S., and the domestic utility of a nationalistic discourse for the Moroccan state.

UNITED NATIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO