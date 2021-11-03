CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga reveals she suffered psychological difficulty filming ‘House of Gucci’

By Daniel Neira
 7 days ago

Lady Gaga is opening up about the hardest part of portraying Patrizia Reggiani in the highly anticipated film ‘House of Gucci.’

During her most recent interview with British Vogue, the singer and actress admitted she “had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming,” as she had been working on her portrayal for three years.

The latest trailer for the film shows more of Gaga’s acting , including more of her Italian accent, as the wife of Maurizio Gucci, who she had assassinated in 1995.

The Oscar winner explained that during the filming of the movie she was either in her hotel room, “living and speaking as Reggiani,” or she was on set, “living and speaking as her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OZX4_0clWKpvn00 Lady Gaga

“I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set,” she shared.

Gaga even had to dye her hair in preparation for the role, admitting,“It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair.”

The star says she lived as Patrizia “for a year and a half,” adding that she “spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her.”

