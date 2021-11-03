CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Germany should not take on more debt than planned next year – FDP leader

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s FDP leader Christian Lindner, who is pushing to become finance minister in a three-way coalition government, has poured cold water on a proposal to enable higher public investment for the shift toward a green economy by taking on more debt next year. “I think the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Germany set to plan new virus measures as numbers spike

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national disease control center reported a record-high number of more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases Thursday as the country’s parliament was set to discuss legislation that would provide a new legal framework for coronavirus measures. The Robert Koch Institute registered 50,196 new cases, up from 33,949...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany's Merkel on 2015 migrant influx: 'we managed it'

Chancellor Angela Merkel has a positive verdict on the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016 as she prepares to step down: “We managed it.”Merkel became the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans. More than 1 million asylum-seekers entered Germany in 2015-16. The chancellor insisted repeatedly that “we will manage” the arrivals, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners. Merkel is expected to leave office in the coming weeks after 16 years in power. She is preparing to step down...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

German Social Democrats to make campaign manager new leader

Germany’s Social Democrats the country’s main center-left party, is set to make the manager of its successful election campaign one of its leaders. The move comes amid ongoing coalition talks to anoint party candidate Olaf Scholz as the successor to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel Top party officials proposed on Monday that general secretary Lars Klingbeil replace 69 year-old Norbert Walter-Borjans who announced that he won’t be seeking re-election as co-leader when his term expires next month. The Social Democrats have been led by the left-leaning duo of Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken since 2019 when they defeated a rival...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Lindner
MySanAntonio

Sweden's next likely leader takes dig at 'grinning' bankers

The woman most likely to become Sweden's next prime minister began her tenure as leader of the ruling party by taking a dig at Wall Street bankers. In her first speech to the Social Democratic Party after her election, Magdalena Andersson recalled encounters with "grinning bankers" who said her country's welfare model was doomed after Sweden's financial crisis in the 1990s.
ECONOMY
AFP

France's over-65s will need booster for Covid pass: Macron

People over 65 in France will need to show proof of a Covid-19 booster jab to be able to visit restaurants, attend cultural events and take intercity trains, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday. The pass has become a routine part of life for many people in France since August, with a complete course of vaccinations generating a QR code that is shown on entry to gain access to venues. "From December 15, you (over-65s) will need to provide proof of a booster jab to extend the validity of your health pass," Macron said in an address to the nation warning that Covid-19 infection rates are climbing again in France. Due to the rebound, masks will also again be compulsory for all students at elementary schools from next Monday, the education ministry announced after Macron's speech.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK urges EU to 'stay calm' on N.Ireland trade row

UK Brexit minister David Frost on Wednesday called for cool heads in Europe as talk of a trade war increased amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. Frost is set to meet European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday, with the UK widely expected to trigger a suspension clause in the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdp#Green Economy#Reuters#Free Democrats#Greens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
AFP

Europe's battle to curb Big Tech

US tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft -- collectively dubbed GAFAM -- have been accused of not paying enough taxes, stifling competition, stealing media content and threatening democracy by spreading fake news. - Paying for content – GAFAM are accused by media outlets of making money from journalistic content without sharing the revenue.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

The Belarus border crisis is a new low - even for Putin

Vladimir Putin has already proved himself a master of the dark arts of hybrid warfare. From cyber attacks, to gas prices, to his squads of mysterious “little green men” who flooded war torn Ukraine, the Russian president knows how to destabilise his opponents. Characteristically, there is plausible deniability for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Parties sign power-sharing deal to form new Czech government

The Czech Republic gained a new government on Monday after two party coalitions that garnered a sizeable chunk of votes in the country's parliamentary election last month signed a power-sharing deal.A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition dubbed Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party, led the election with a 27.8% share of the vote.Together teamed up with a center-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN - a group of mayors - which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.The new partnership will hold a 108-seat majority in the the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland ups security as migrants mass on border with Belarus

Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using uprooted trees to try to get through a fence. Poland's interior ministry said it had rebuffed an attempt at illegal entry, saying the situation is under control. It posted a video showing migrants trying to force a razor fence barrier and throwing objects at Polish forces lining the fence....
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy