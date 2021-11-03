CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Christmas may be tough as COVID not over, England’s deputy medical officer says

By Reuters
 8 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) -Christmas may be difficult as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, England’s deputy chief medical officer warned on Wednesday, urging people to behave with caution and come forward for booster shots. Britain reported 293 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since March, and there...

