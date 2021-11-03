Christmas may be tough as COVID not over, England’s deputy medical officer says

Top story: MPs seeking lucrative roles ‘should step down’. Hello, Warren Murray here to bring things into focus this Tuesday morning. More than a quarter of Conservative MPs have second jobs with firms whose activities range from gambling to private healthcare, making about £5m in extra earnings in a year, Guardian analysis has found. The register of MPs’ interests shows it to be the case for more than 90 out of 360 Tories, compared with three from Labour. The row over sleaze, including “egregious lobbying” by the veteran backbencher Owen Paterson on behalf of companies that paid him over £100,000 a year, has focused attention on moonlighting by MPs. On Monday Steve Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, rejected the idea of banning second jobs but said they must understand that “in performing their parliamentary duties they are expected to act in the public interest”.

