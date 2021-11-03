CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 has declined across the Americas, regional health agency says

By Reuters
 7 days ago
BRASILIA (Reuters) -COVID-19 deaths and infections have declined across the Americas for the 8th consecutive week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, warning that a very high percentage of hospitalized cases now are unvaccinated people. In North America, all three countries reported drops...

