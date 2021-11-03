CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera & more 2021 Latin GRAMMYs performers confirmed

By Rebecah Jacobs
 7 days ago

The Latin Recording Academy has announced additional performers for the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs Awards.

The new additions to the already stacked lineup include current and past Latin GRAMMY winners and nominees Christina Aguilera , Bad Bunny , Myke Towers , Alejandro Fernández , Maná , and Pablo Alborán .

Aguilera is a Latin GRAMMY winner and five-time GRAMMY winner making her triumphant return to the Latin GRAMMYs after more than two decades. She is set to take the stage for an electrifying, extended performance that includes a rendition of her recently released “Pa Mis Muchachas,” alongside nominees Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso , together with Becky G .

Juanes will also take the stage along with Rubén Albarrán and Meme del Real of Café Tacvba, delighting audiences with a new arrangement of Juan Gabriel’s iconic “No Tengo Dinero, ” from his Latin GRAMMY-nominated album, Origen .

C. Tangana , a five-time nominee this year, will debut an unforgettable performance full of passion alongside legendary artists Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernández, La Húngara , and Natalia Lafourcade . Omar Apollo , who is nominated for Record of the Year with Tangana for their collaboration on “Te Olvidaste,” will also join the performance.

These newly announced performers join previously announced names including Paula Arenas, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Rubén Blades, Calibre 50, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho, Los Dos Carnales, Nella, Ozuna , and Danna Paola for the Biggest Night in Latin Music.

With the theme “Rediscovering Life Through Music,” the telecast will invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline. With one-of-a-kind collaborations and unique Latin GRAMMY moments, the ceremony promises to be an exceptional celebration of musical excellence paired with inspirational storytelling.

The 2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards, hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras , Carlos Rivera , and Roselyn Sánchez , will air live on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT).

