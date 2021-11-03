CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pelosi says House agenda unchanged by Tuesday’s election results

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives’ agenda will not...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Infrastructure bill saga shows Pelosi's tenuous grip on House Democrats

It took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nearly three months of wrangling the progressive and centrist factions in her caucus, last-minute delaying of votes, two Capitol Hill visits from President Joe Biden, a decoupling of the two halves of Democrats’ "Build Back Better" legislative agenda, and a bill-saving bump from 13 Republicans to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in a late-night vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Pelosi's political prowess tested by struggle for Biden agenda

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s struggle to deliver on President Joe Biden’s two biggest policy priorities has illustrated the distrust and divisions within her party at a time Democrats desperately want to show they can govern. Democrats eked out a victory on a $550 billion public works bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Pelosi says House will move forward on infrastructure bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that the House will vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) and approve a rule for debate on Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act. She told reporters that the Democrats hope to pass BIF on Friday, with a view to passing the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNYT

Pelosi on the election: 'It was not a good night'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of accepting responsibility for the Democrats' disappointing election results on Tuesday night, saying "it would have been better" had the party been able to pass President Joe Biden's agenda through Congress. Speaking to reporters Thursday from the Capitol, Pelosi said election night "was not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
NBC News

Ohio House Special Election Results

A special election in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District — a landscape that favors Republicans — features a contest between Republican Mike Carey clinging tightly to former President Donald Trump and Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, who is trying to patch together a new coalition that reaches from suburbia to Appalachia.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#House#Reuters#Democratically#Republican
The Fiscal Times

Pelosi Tries to Muscle Through a Vote on Biden’s Agenda

As Democrats look to advance President Joe Biden’s stalled economic agenda in the wake of electoral embarrassments this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is pressing for a vote on the party’s reconciliation package of social spending and climate measures as soon as Thursday evening, with another vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure potentially to follow Friday morning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
PennLive.com

Democrats keep hold on to two House seats in Tuesday’s special elections

Democratic candidates vying for two open seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives came away with victories from their respective special elections on Tuesday. Thom Welby soundly defeated his three opponents in the 113th state House District race in Lackawanna County by capturing 67% of the vote in the predominantly Democratic district, according to unofficial vote totals from the county’s elections board.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy