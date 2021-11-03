CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID: Face masks compulsory again in some French schools next week

By Reuters
 8 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) – Face masks will again become compulsory from next week for French school kids in 39 regional departments where...

The Independent

France steps up virus booster campaign as infections rise

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a mass appeal Tuesday for people to get booster shots to fight rising virus infections that are raising concerns across Europe Anyone over 65 who was vaccinated more than six months ago will need to get a booster shot by mid-December for their “health pass” to remain valid, Macron said.He promised stepped-up enforcement of the health pass, which is required to go to all restaurants and many public venues in France To get a pass, people must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a negative virus test or a recent recovery from the virus.Booster...
MedicalXpress

Virus outlier Sweden passes grim COVID-19 milestone

Sweden which has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, has passed the threshold of 15,000 deaths with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures released Tuesday. Thomas Linden of the National Board of Health and Welfare, told Swedish public...
NIH Director's Blog

Face Masks and COVID-19

To fight the spread of COVID-19, many places now require people to wear face masks. But the advice on wearing them has changed over the course of the pandemic. This has led some people to question: Do face masks even protect against COVID-19? “Yes, absolutely,” says Dr. Adriaan Bax, a...
BBC

Covid: Double vaccinated can still spread virus at home

Double jabbed people are catching Covid and passing it on to those they live with, warn experts who have studied UK household cases. Individuals who have had two vaccine doses can be just as infectious as those who have not been jabbed. Even if they have no or few symptoms,...
BBC

Covid: Hertfordshire schools asked to bring back masks

Schools in Hertfordshire have been asked to reintroduce face masks to help stem the rise in Covid-19 cases. Public health officials have written to all parents in the county to inform them of the new measures that apply to all children aged over 11. They said there had been a...
The Independent

Morgues, hospitals struggle with COVID-19 deaths in Romania

The morgue in Romania's main hospital has no space for the dead any more. In a stark illustration of the human cost of the coronavirus surge sweeping the nation, bodies of COVID-19 victims, wrapped in black plastic bags, line a hallway of the hospital in the capital, Bucharest Hundreds of people have been dying each day for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations, where far fewer people have been vaccinated than in Western Europe A country of 19 million people, Romania...
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
BBC

Covid in Wales: No compulsory jabs plans for NHS staff

There is "no need" for compulsory Covid jabs for health or social care staff in Wales, Welsh ministers have said. The UK government has confirmed it will require frontline health staff in England to be fully vaccinated. Care home workers in England have until Thursday to get double jabbed. But...
Shore News Network

ANA chief urges Japan to boost travel during COVID-19 lull

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s biggest airline, ANA Holdings, has asked the government to ease curbs on overseas visitors, and seeks a revival of domestic tourism subsidies to spur travel as pandemic infections fall, its chief executive said on Thursday. Coronavirus immigration curbs in Japan have led to a drop of about...
Shore News Network

German parliament debates new COVID-19 rules as cases soar

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s likely new chancellor Olaf Scholz urged more citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday as the parliament debated new rules to tackle a fourth wave of infections without imposing lockdowns or making shots mandatory for anyone. The three parties negotiating to form Germany’s new government have...
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

In France, Kamala Harris affects weird French accent

Well, this is an innovative manner of conducting diplomacy. Vice President Kamala Harris affected a bizarre accent this week during her overseas trip in France, hitting her syllables at weird moments and cutting short certain words. It sounded like a poor man’s attempt at imitating Jacques Cousteau. “With us in...
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
