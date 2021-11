Thatcher Demko played well enough to earn a win in Vancouver's overtime victory over the New York Rangers. Demko stopped 23 out of a possible 25 shots on goal. Despite losing two in a row leading up to Tuesday night's overtime win, Demko has been playing very good between the pipes, posting an impressive .923 save percentage on the year so far. Assuming his defense turns their play around, Demko is already showing that he is capable of putting the team on his back. Nonetheless, his save totals alone make him a viable fantasy starter as long as he is healthy.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO