Columbus, Ohio Mayor Andy Ginther Addresses Public Safety, Housing, and Kindergarten

Columbus, Ohio Mayor Columbus, Ohio Mayor's Office

Hello, Columbus:

It has been a busy start to fall, and there is much to share, but I first want to recognize our incredible front-line heroes throughout the medical community who continue to work tirelessly to protect the safety and well-being of our community.

I urge anyone who has not been vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 to visit one of our many vaccine clinics to protect your health and reduce the chances of severe illness. We all must do our part to lower the likelihood of a winter “twindemic” and provide much-needed relief to our health care professionals.

Please remember to wear your facial coverings when you are in indoor public settings and around those who may be vulnerable or unvaccinated. Together, we can, and we will, make a difference.

Wishing you all the very best as we approach the hustle and bustle of the holiday season,

Mayor Andy Ginther

Expanding Affordable Housing in Columbus

In 2019, Columbus voters approved a $50 million bond package supporting affordable housing projects. Last week, we announced our plans to fully allocate the remainder of the funding which, when distributed, is expected to leverage over $300 million in outside spending to create over 1,300 housing units for individuals earning less than 80% of Columbus’ median income.

One of the many exciting projects on the horizon includes the former South End Hotel on Parsons Avenue, which will feature 24 micro-apartments on the second floor and a cafe serving healthy, affordable foods on the first floor. Construction at this site is expected to be completed in 2022.

Investments in Safety

In October, I announced $15 million in proposed funding as part of the 2021 Capital Improvements Budget to support a new police substation in the Hilltop and a Real-Time Crime Center.

The substation, which will support public safety personnel, services and equipment, will also feature community meeting spaces and recreational amenities to help strengthen relations between the police and residents.

The crime center will serve as the new home for safety and technical staff to analyze incoming data and relay critical information to officers in the field.

These investments represent the latest in a long series of initiatives that we have adopted to reduce violent crime and promote a safer, more resilient Columbus.

CelebrateOne 1st Birthday Party

Far too many infants do not live long enough to see their first birthday – a milestone that much of America often takes for granted. However, thanks to CelebrateOne, our city’s initiative to reduce infant mortality, more and more pregnant women and new moms are receiving vital information, resources and support to help them raise a happy and healthy baby during the first year and beyond.

Since CelebrateOne launched in 2014, infant mortality has decreased by 28% in Franklin County. Although racial inequities persist – inequities we will further address in the coming years – I am proud of our progress and optimistic that we will make an even greater impact.

It was my pleasure to drop by CelebrateOne’s First Birthday Party in October to thank our dedicated staff and to wish our moms and babies well in their journey ahead.

Kindergarten Readiness

We continue to make important investments in the lives of our children and working families. Last month, I joined several community partners to unveil the “Future Ready by 5” prenatal-to-age-5 plan, a public-private partnership dedicated to preparing 100% of Franklin County children for kindergarten by 2030.

At the same time, Columbus, along with the rest of the nation, is facing a significant labor shortage in the child care sector. That is why we announced $3.5 million to support new affordability scholarships for families as well as signing bonuses and marketing efforts to attract new teachers to the industry – both to increase capacity and meet current, and future, demand.

These measures will help parents, particularly moms who dropped out of the labor force during the pandemic, to find affordable, high-quality child care as they reenter the workforce.

Linden Fresh Market and Charitable Pharmacy

Despite tremendous growth over the past decade, Linden has lacked a local source for healthy foods and affordable pharmacy services…until now. Thanks to an innovative partnership between the city, Nationwide, Community Development for All People, Columbus Next Generation, Nationwide Children's Hospital and numerous advocates and community leaders, we celebrated the opening of the Linden Fresh Market and Charitable Pharmacy in late September.

By providing reliable, convenient access to free nutritious foods and pharmacy services, the Fresh Market and Charitable Pharmacy is addressing a pressing community need and ensuring that Linden thrives in a healthy, equitable and sustainable fashion.