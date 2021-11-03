CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Columbus, Ohio Mayor Andy Ginther Addresses Public Safety, Housing, and Kindergarten

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3dbf_0clWF8OW00
Columbus, Ohio MayorColumbus, Ohio Mayor's Office

Hello, Columbus:

It has been a busy start to fall, and there is much to share, but I first want to recognize our incredible front-line heroes throughout the medical community who continue to work tirelessly to protect the safety and well-being of our community.

I urge anyone who has not been vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 to visit one of our many vaccine clinics to protect your health and reduce the chances of severe illness. We all must do our part to lower the likelihood of a winter “twindemic” and provide much-needed relief to our health care professionals.

Please remember to wear your facial coverings when you are in indoor public settings and around those who may be vulnerable or unvaccinated. Together, we can, and we will, make a difference.

Wishing you all the very best as we approach the hustle and bustle of the holiday season,

Mayor Andy Ginther

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B83GN_0clWF8OW00
Columbus, Ohio MayorColumbus, Ohio Mayor's Office

Expanding Affordable Housing in Columbus

In 2019, Columbus voters approved a $50 million bond package supporting affordable housing projects. Last week, we announced our plans to fully allocate the remainder of the funding which, when distributed, is expected to leverage over $300 million in outside spending to create over 1,300 housing units for individuals earning less than 80% of Columbus’ median income.

One of the many exciting projects on the horizon includes the former South End Hotel on Parsons Avenue, which will feature 24 micro-apartments on the second floor and a cafe serving healthy, affordable foods on the first floor. Construction at this site is expected to be completed in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k5WX_0clWF8OW00
Columbus, Ohio MayorColumbus, Ohio Mayor's Office

Investments in Safety

In October, I announced $15 million in proposed funding as part of the 2021 Capital Improvements Budget to support a new police substation in the Hilltop and a Real-Time Crime Center.

The substation, which will support public safety personnel, services and equipment, will also feature community meeting spaces and recreational amenities to help strengthen relations between the police and residents.

The crime center will serve as the new home for safety and technical staff to analyze incoming data and relay critical information to officers in the field.

These investments represent the latest in a long series of initiatives that we have adopted to reduce violent crime and promote a safer, more resilient Columbus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQhwH_0clWF8OW00
Columbus, Ohio MayorColumbus, Ohio Mayor's Office

CelebrateOne 1st Birthday Party

Far too many infants do not live long enough to see their first birthday – a milestone that much of America often takes for granted. However, thanks to CelebrateOne, our city’s initiative to reduce infant mortality, more and more pregnant women and new moms are receiving vital information, resources and support to help them raise a happy and healthy baby during the first year and beyond.

Since CelebrateOne launched in 2014, infant mortality has decreased by 28% in Franklin County. Although racial inequities persist – inequities we will further address in the coming years – I am proud of our progress and optimistic that we will make an even greater impact.

It was my pleasure to drop by CelebrateOne’s First Birthday Party in October to thank our dedicated staff and to wish our moms and babies well in their journey ahead.

Kindergarten Readiness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eybzp_0clWF8OW00
Columbus, Ohio MayorColumbus, Ohio Mayor's Office

We continue to make important investments in the lives of our children and working families. Last month, I joined several community partners to unveil the “Future Ready by 5” prenatal-to-age-5 plan, a public-private partnership dedicated to preparing 100% of Franklin County children for kindergarten by 2030.

At the same time, Columbus, along with the rest of the nation, is facing a significant labor shortage in the child care sector. That is why we announced $3.5 million to support new affordability scholarships for families as well as signing bonuses and marketing efforts to attract new teachers to the industry – both to increase capacity and meet current, and future, demand.

These measures will help parents, particularly moms who dropped out of the labor force during the pandemic, to find affordable, high-quality child care as they reenter the workforce.

Linden Fresh Market and Charitable Pharmacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emqUK_0clWF8OW00
Columbus, Ohio MayorColumbus, Ohio Mayor's Office

Despite tremendous growth over the past decade, Linden has lacked a local source for healthy foods and affordable pharmacy services…until now. Thanks to an innovative partnership between the city, Nationwide, Community Development for All People, Columbus Next Generation, Nationwide Children's Hospital and numerous advocates and community leaders, we celebrated the opening of the Linden Fresh Market and Charitable Pharmacy in late September.

By providing reliable, convenient access to free nutritious foods and pharmacy services, the Fresh Market and Charitable Pharmacy is addressing a pressing community need and ensuring that Linden thrives in a healthy, equitable and sustainable fashion.

Comments / 6

Danny Dupler
7d ago

How can you even use the word safety when you have the most homicides 2 times on your watch?make that your priority instead of burning the officers so they can do their job again.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SCDNReports

27 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 27 Public Indictments and 5 Secret Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. SHAUNA F. BROUGHTON, 38. Homeless,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Scioto County: 22 New COVID Cases and 3 Deaths

Scioto County: 22 New COVID Cases and 3 DeathsScioto County EMA. The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department have confirmed three additional local deaths in connection with the COVID19 virus. The victims are a 60-year-old female that passed on October 31st, an 86-year-old male that passed on November 5th, and an 82-year-old female that passed on November 8th.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
SCDNReports

Ginseng Hunter Gunned Down In Washington County, Indiana

Indiana woman charged with shooting ginseng hunterIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police Detectives say a Salem woman gunned down a ginseng hunter. Last Friday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a man shot in the woods near Peacock Hollow Road in Salem.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Should Portsmouth Ban New Rehab Facilities?

Portsmouth City Council must decide if it wants to extend the ban on new medical facilities in the city for another six months. Last November 25, the council adopted a facility banning “new healthcare, medical, rehabilitation, counseling or mental health facilities within the City of Portsmouth, Ohio” for one year. The plan was for the city to update its zoning rules to make sure facilities were properly regulated and maintained.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Driver Fleeing From Indiana Police Killed in Rollover Crash, Three Arrested

Driver Fleeing From Indiana Police Killed in Rollover Crash, Three ArrestedMGN. Northwest Indiana- This afternoon at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle, a 2020 Infiniti QX60, on I-94 near the 32 mile-marker. The vehicle was initially traveling eastbound but exited at U.S. 421 and returned to I-94 and headed westbound. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was able to avoid stop sticks that had been placed in the roadway.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Sustainable Fashion#Ohio Mayorcolumbus
SCDNReports

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Largest Meth Bust in Lee County

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Largest Meth Bust in Lee CountySCDN Graphics Department. A collaborative investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Georgia State Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Columbus Resident Office has led to the largest methamphetamine seizure in Lee County, Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
SCDNReports

Man Arrested for the 70th Time

Police arrested a Portsmouth man for the 70th time, and the city cites a man for a lewd painting. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just after 4 am, a caller reported that adults were passed out next to a vehicle at the Super Quik on the Scioto Trail. A witness said there was a child with them. Officers took a man into custody and contacted Children Services.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
79K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy