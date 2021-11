West Yellowstone is such a beautiful site to see. The drive, the pics, and the memories you make while there are all perks of the park. This couple got to see something that many people won't ever get to see and do not realize how cool it is until it happens. I grew up two miles from a buffalo farm so I know how beautiful Bison are AND how big! Although it may be common for some of us who are here all year, this is a once in a lifetime for this couple.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO