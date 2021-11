CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man was arrested after a shot was fired inside a home in Chester County early Tuesday morning, deputies said. The Chester County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Lowry's Highway near Dawson Drive a few minutes before 6 a.m. When deputies got to the home, they heard a gunshot from inside. A perimeter was established around the property before deputies were able to assist a woman and two children who were inside.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO