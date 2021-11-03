CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

USS Billings Completes Her Maiden Deployment in the Caribbean

By Aaron Flint
 7 days ago
I had the distinct honor of being able to attend the commissioning ceremony for the USS Billings when the Littoral Combat Ship was commissioned in Key West, Florida. It was so cool to be able to witness the ceremony, see all the Montanans who were down in Florida for the event,...

thedrive

This Is Our First Look At The USS Connecticut After Its Underwater Collision

The Navy remains tight-lipped as to what the nuclear submarine hit in the South China Sea and the damage that was done. One of the Navy's prized Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarines, the USS Connecticut (SSN-22), slammed into a "submerged object" on Oct. 2, 2021. After it was clear that the submarine was stable and its reactor was safe to operate, it limped from the South China Sea, where the collision reportedly occurred, back to the sprawling U.S. naval facility in Guam, where the damage would be assessed and the accident investigated. The Navy has remained very tight-lipped about what it thinks Connecticut collided with, or if it has any idea what it was at all. You can read about some of the possibilities here. As of today, no pictures of the stricken submarine have surfaced, which is somewhat remarkable, although there have been plenty of misrepresented images floating around social media that claim to show the damage. Now, The War Zone has obtained satellite imagery that shows Connecticut tied up to the pier in Guam — the first public image of the submarine since the incident.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Low levels in Mississippi River expose sunken World War II ship

ST. LOUIS — Low water levels on the Mississippi River have exposed a World War II ship that sank near downtown St. Louis 28 years ago. The USS Inaugural was once moored near the Gateway Arch, but broke from its moorings when the Mississippi River crested at 49.58 feet on Aug. 1, 1993, KTVI reported. The ship drifted downstream before eventually turning on its side and sinking south of the Poplar Street Bridge, the television station reported.
americanmilitarynews.com

USS Gettysburg’s 6-year overhaul is finally over; cruiser has brand new combat system

After six years, the cruiser USS Gettysburg is out of the BAE shipyard after an overhaul that should keep the 30-year-old ship in action into the late 2030s. The Navy has been trying for years to figure out how it wants to carry out its aging cruisers’ key missions: defending carrier strike groups against air and missile attacks and carrying missiles with their 122 vertical launching cells anywhere in the world.
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
Business Insider

How the battleship USS Mississippi almost blew itself up — twice

During 40 years of service, US Navy battleship USS Mississippi was bound to tragedy,. The ship experienced two major accidents in the same turret, in the same gun, 20 years apart. The battleship was repurposed after World War II, serving as a platform to test new weapons. The USS Mississippi...
The Day

Welcome back, USS Indiana

The U.S. Navy attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) transited the Thames River inbound to the Naval Submarine Base in Groton on Wednesday. The Indiana is the 16th boat in the Virginia class and sixth of the significantly redesigned Block III, including a revised bow and vertical launching system, or VLS, technology from the Ohio class of guided-missile submarines. It was returning from routine operations, according to Navy spokesman Lt. Seth Koenig.
countrymessenger.com

Why this US Army tank unit proudly calls itself ‘The Bastards’

"It’s okay. We deserve it." I never hesitate to identify as a Bastard. More than once I’ve heard surprised reactions to the moniker. Should the term “Bastards” be changed? Isn’t it insensitive at best or inflammatory at worst? I would argue that not using “Task Force Bastard” is a disservice to the military, our soldiers, and our unit’s heritage, although I acknowledge that most don’t know the history behind the name. If they did I’m certain they’d use the term out of a sense of duty.
thedrive

Metallurgist Admits To Falsifying Navy Submarine Steel Strength Test Results For 36 Years

The Navy had to pay additional maintenance costs to address the potential issues on an undisclosed number of submarines. An undisclosed number of U.S. Navy submarines have had to undergo additional repairs to ensure they remain seaworthy after a metallurgist spent decades faking the results of strength tests related to the boats’ hulls. The person responsible pleaded guilty yesterday to fraud in the case, which related to tests that examined how the submarines would fare in a collision, a very real threat that you can read more about here, or in certain “wartime scenarios.”
WOKV

USS Billings returns to NS Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Freedom-Class Littoral Combat Ship USS Billings returned from its maiden deployment where sailors participated in exercises, provided life-saving relief efforts in Haiti, and disrupted an estimated 823 kilograms of cocaine, worth a street value of more than $57 million while in the Caribbean.
Billings, MT
