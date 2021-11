The Bears lost to the Steelers on Monday night thanks aplenty to their own doing. Matt Nagy's offense reverted to its uninspiring ways of old for much of the first half. Robert Quinn inexplicably lined up offsides on multiple occasions down the stretch. Jakeem Grant fumbled away a second-half kickoff. But even accounting for all that, if it weren't for the officiating in Monday night's prime-time affair, the Bears might've left Pittsburgh with the "W." Several untimely penalties helped keep Chicago in an uphill battle, and none rang louder than a taunting flag thrown on Cassius Marsh with less than four minutes to play -- a "B.S. call," as Bears linebacker Roquan Smith put it to reporters afterward, that had social media abuzz during the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO