The Kansas City Chiefs made pair of trades on Tuesday, but only one involved a trade of draft capital. The team sent a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in return for veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram. That means the two teams set certain parameters that make the draft pick non-transferrable in lieu of either another draft pick or no compensation. These are typically attached to playtime, meaning if Ingram plays X number of snaps before the season concludes, the pick will transfer to Pittsburgh. This also is a way that the Chiefs can protect themselves in the event that Ingram suffers an injury.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO