The Perfect Women (YouTube Live-stream)

The addictive series “Squid Game” continues to saturate global culture and streaming charts, and YouTube is no exception. As of Wednesday, the Netflix original has eclipsed HBO’s juggernaut “Game of Thrones” on the platform to earn 17 billion views across a spectrum of long and short form videos, a new report from content analytics firm Vobile says. The staggering viewership comes from numerous types of video content, including official trailers and clips from the series, fan recreations of iconic moments, real-world challenges inspired by the plot and even narration of user-generated video games based on the property (found on services like Roblox). “In...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO