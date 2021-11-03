The Perfect Women (YouTube Live-stream)

Shop Live with Your Favorite Creators at the YouTube Holiday Stream +Shop!. Over the past 15+ years, YouTube has evolved from a place where people can upload and share videos to a destination for viewers to be entertained, learn new things, and connect with their favorite creators. Youtube has seen incredible growth of LIVE videos/streaming as well, with over half a million channels live streaming for the first time in 2020. Live streaming is increasingly becoming shopping-focused with creators going live to review products, drop new merch, and discuss their shopping hauls.
