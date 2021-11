If you see a fence post with white paint on it in Arkansas what does it mean?. If you spend any time outdoors in our area doing a little hiking or biking you may come across a fence post that has something on it. If it is a purple fence post that is something you really need to pay close attention to. This color fence post is a no trespassing. You can see my story and everything you need to look out for here.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO