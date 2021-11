Senior Michael OBroin of the Carnegie Mellon University men's cross country team was the first Tartan to cross the finish line in leading the Cardinal and Gray to the 2021 University Athletic Association (UAA) Men's Cross Country Championship Saturday at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester, New York. OBroin had a time of 25:40.0 to place second individually, as the Tartans placed five runners in the top 20 on the 8k course to win the race by 12 points over Washington University in St. Louis. The victory marks the sixth time in school history the Tartans have won the UAA Championships and the second straight.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO