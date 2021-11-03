CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow to shut down Zillow Offers, lay off 25% of company

Cover picture for the articleSeattle-based Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZG) is shutting down Zillow Offers, its direct homebuying service....

FOXBusiness

Zillow sells homes, shutting down its house-flipping business

Zillow Group Inc. reached a deal to sell about 2,000 homes from its ill-fated house-flipping program, the company’s biggest bulk sale as it starts unloading thousands of homes and terminates the business. Pretium Partners, a New York City-based investment firm, has agreed to buy Zillow homes across 20 U.S. markets...
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Pretium Partners picks up 2,000 Zillow homes to kick off iBuying wind-down

The great sell-off has started for Zillow as 2,000 of its homes are changing hands to an investment firm. New York City-based Pretium Partners has agreed to buy thousands of homes from Zillow, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s not clear how much Pretium paid for the homes, but Zillow reportedly received market price on them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OCRegister

Opendoor pushes on in aftermath of Zillow’s ibuying collapse

Opendoor Technologies pioneered a technology-powered approach to home-flipping, then watched its most formidable competitor exit the business in the face of mounting losses. Now, the company is seeking to reassure investors and consumers that its bid to re-engineer the $2 trillion U.S. housing market is still on track. Opendoor is...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

GE to split into three companies; shares jump 15%

(Reuters) – General Electric said on Tuesday it would spilt into three public companies, as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a share price battered over several years. The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Weave Communications IPO prices at $24 a share as company looks to raise $120 million

Weave Communications Inc. announced late Wednesday that its initial public offering priced at $24 a share, below the company's expected range of $25 to $28 a share. The company intends to offer 5 million shares and would raise $120 million in the process of going public. Weave expects the shares to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV." The company operates a platform that helps small businesses manage their customer communications. Weave generated $53.7 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $34.7 million in the comparable period a year earlier. The company also saw a net loss of $23.4 million during the first six months of 2021, whereas it lost $20.6 million In the first six months of 2020. Weave is coming public as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 2.4% so far in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7% over the same span.
STOCKS
NPR

iBuyers, Zillow, and 'the lemons problem'

Companies like Zillow, Opendoor, and Redfin have troves of data on real estate prices and what homes people are scoping out. So when they started buying houses for cash, touching them up and selling them, you'd think it would be a surefire moneymaker. Armed with high-tech algorithms, what could go wrong?
MUSIC
calculatedriskblog.com

A Zillow Flip that Flopped

Today, in the Real Estate Newsletter: A Zillow Flip that Flopped. Here is an example flop from Zillow. This home is at 271 Capella Ave in La Habra California. It is list by Active Realty (that seems to be associated with Zillow). This is a single story home in a decent area (California prices are always crazy compared to most of the US).
LA HABRA, CA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix cannabis firm to buy dispensary license in all-cash deal

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Copperstate Farms.) Phoenix-based Copperstate Farms LLC has reached a deal to pay $15 million in cash for a marijuana dispensary license in Phoenix, bringing its total number of retail locations in the Valley to five. Minneapolis-based Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) has...
PHOENIX, AZ
Leader-Telegram

Zillow abandons house-flipping

SEATTLE — Facing the prospect of selling hundreds of homes at a loss, Seattle-based Zillow plans to close down its house-flipping division and lay off a quarter of its staff, CEO Rich Barton said earlier this week. “We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated...
SEATTLE, WA
mpamag.com

Zillow's fix-and-flip 'Offers' business to close

Online real estate firm Zillow has announced it will be closing down its ‘Offers’ homebuying side of the business following disappointing third quarter results. Up to 25% of the workforce will be laid off as a result, prompting Zillow CEO Rich Barton to describe the decision as “a heavy, heavy thing” during an interview with news channel, CNBC.
BUSINESS
Inman.com

What Zillow shutting down iBuying means for agents

Zillow is not going away, and iBuyer programs are still disrupting. Those are the facts — but there’s a massive opportunity to step up and step into your own role as a real estate professional. Here’s what you need to know. As news rapidly spreads throughout real estate communities that...
REAL ESTATE

