Stat: Why vacation when you can summer? 20% of Airbnb bookings between July and September were for a month or longer, CEO Brian Chesky said. Stays of 28 days or more are now the company’s fastest-growing category, and it’s rolling out new features, like verified internet speeds, to court more folks who want to turn their Airbnb house into a home.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO