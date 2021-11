LOOK: 26 Things (and People) Colorado Is Famous For, From A to Z [PHOTOS]. I was also shocked to see just how lightly Coloradans took the winter weather. In North Dakota, I had to bring my winter coat, hat, snow boots, and snow pants to school to be allowed outside for recess (to be fair, we did have to go outside unless it was colder than -12° F).

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO