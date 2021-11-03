Ghost Hunting At Jenn’s

At the end of the nineteenth century, the specter of slavery continued to shape life in the United States. Few writers understood this better than Charles Waddell Chesnutt, a germinal figure in early African American literature. Although Chesnutt was born a free man, he recognized that his ancestors’ nightmarish existence had irreparably changed the nature and course of his country. He worked to reflect this bind in his fiction, by way of conjurers, apparitions, and Ovidian transformations. “Under the guise of folklore,” the critic Jeannette S. White argues, Chesnutt exposed “the scourge that was slavery.”
