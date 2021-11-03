CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Ghost Hunting At Jenn’s

kfrxfm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStairs of an old house left in Bocairent's Villa, province of Valencia, Spain. Jenn caught a white orb...

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 1

Related
hamlethub.com

Ghost Hunting Places in Connecticut

Halloween is not the only time to have a chilling encounter in Connecticut, but there's something about autumn evenings that can really give you the chills. There are many places in Connecticut where ghosts are said to lurk; in fact, Connecticut is said to be one of the states with the most paranormal activity in the country. After all, this is where the nation’s first witch trials and hangings occurred – three decades before the more famous trials in Salem, Mass. Here are a few places around the region to safely explore your dark side this season. (Warning, some aren’t for the faint of heart!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
mdtheatreguide.com

Audio Review: ‘Ghost Hunt’ by Sole Twin Audios

For several years now, Rachel Pulliam has produced and directed audio productions for various podcast companies. We have enjoyed her fabulous productions of classic books and dramas of the mind, especially her outstanding gothic recreation last year of a vintage radio script adapting Emily Brontë’s novel, “Wuthering Heights,” as an audio drama. She has now launched her own audio company, Sole Twin Audios, just in time to offer listeners a Halloween “Ghost Hunt!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Hunting
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Intriguing Big Cast Addition: Who Will He Play?

New General Hospital spoilers suggest a popular There seems opera veteran has joined the cast. As fans take in this news, everybody is wondering who he might portray. The rumor is that actor Trevor St. John has joined the General Hospital cast. As his IMDb page reveals, St. John has been acting for many years, both in film and television projects. He popped up in films such as Crimson Tide and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is probably most recognized for the years he was on One Life to Live. Since OLTL ended, he’s done quite a few other projects, including the Roswell, New Mexico series, a reboot of the former WB hit Roswell.
TV & VIDEOS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Bored Panda

30 Of The Funniest Halloween Fails That People Couldn’t Resist Sharing

The most successful people in the world had to fail many times before they achieved the thing they were striving for. It is like Winston Churchill said: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” So we don't have to be discouraged if something doesn't turn out as planned, the important thing is to go on.
CELEBRATIONS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Gives Tour of His Family Home

In 2015, Gold Rush star Tony Beets gave a tour of his family’s Klondike home where they’ve lived for more than 30 years. Beets, who is originally from the Netherlands, moved to Canada decades ago to chase the possible riches of gold mining. Since then, he’s become a legendary gold miner in the area. That’s why Beets is one of the focal points of the hit Discovery Channel series.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Gavan O'Herlihy Dies, Willow, Death Wish 3, Happy Days Star Was 70

Sad news has hit Hollywood as Gavan O'Herlihy has reportedly passed away. The veteran actor, who originally appeared on Happy Days and whose memorable big screen credits included classics like Never Say Never Again, Willow, and Superman III, was 70 years old. The news was published by the Irish Echo, though a cause of death hasn't yet been revealed. Barbie Wilde, who played O'Herlihy's girlfriend in Death Wish 3, has also addressed his passing by writing on Twitter, "RIP to fellow Death Wish 3 actor, Gavan O'Herlihy."
CELEBRITIES
goldengatexpress.org

San Francisco’s accidental feminist ghost tour

The streets of Pacific Heights on a Tuesday night are not a typical setting for a history lesson. The teacher, cosplaying as a cross between a Victorian gentleman and a cast member from the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, does little to make this any less strange. Still, when Christian Cagigal,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
TVShowsAce

Kyle Chrisley Breaks Silence For Special Day

Chrisley Knows Best fans know that Todd’s formerly estranged son, Kyle Chrisley, rarely posts on social media. In fact, after the whirlwind of controversy in his past, Kyle tends to stay out of the spotlight altogether. Yesterday, show fans did a doubletake when a rare post from Kyle popped up in their feed. What made the eldest Chrisley son break his silence?
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Season 16 Premiere ALREADY Has Fans Fuming

The Sister Wives Season 16 Premiere is nearly here and Kody Brown’s family has been hard at work hyping up the new season. Christine Brown recently announced she and Kody had split. She kept her Instagram comments turned off and mostly avoided answering any questions on the split. Sister Wives fans assume the announcement was just to hype things up for Season 16. But, they also assume her NDA contract with TLC likely prevents her from discussing any of the more juicy details surrounding their breakup.
TV SERIES
JSTOR Daily

The Ghosts of Slavery in Charles Chesnutt’s Fiction

At the end of the nineteenth century, the specter of slavery continued to shape life in the United States. Few writers understood this better than Charles Waddell Chesnutt, a germinal figure in early African American literature. Although Chesnutt was born a free man, he recognized that his ancestors’ nightmarish existence had irreparably changed the nature and course of his country. He worked to reflect this bind in his fiction, by way of conjurers, apparitions, and Ovidian transformations. “Under the guise of folklore,” the critic Jeannette S. White argues, Chesnutt exposed “the scourge that was slavery.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The FADER

Rosalía plays the Weeknd’s femme fatale in “LA FAMA”

Rosalía and the Weeknd have released "LA FAMA," the lead single from Rosalía's forthcoming 2022 album, MOTOMAMI. The track, teased earlier this week, comes with a music video by Director X featuring beloved character actor Danny Trejo. "LA FAMA" spins a glossy noir allegory on the pitfalls of fame, with...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy