CHARLOTTE – St. Luke Catholic Church in Mint Hill is currently located at 13800 Lawyers Rd and was established some 30 years ago. With church membership at about 100 people, the new church was more than adequate at that time. Over the years, Catholic families have moved to Mecklenburg and Union Counties in great numbers. Today the Parish has over 1600 registered families. Weekend masses are held five times on Saturdays and Sundays to accommodate everyone, and on most holidays, it is standing room only. The parish created a building committee that has been working diligently for over 15 years to create plans and financing for a new church.

