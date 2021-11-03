Lady Gaga experienced ‘psychological difficulty’ at end of filming House of Gucci

A new teaser trailer has been released for the dramatic biopic House of Gucci that focuses on Lady Gaga’s character Patrizia Reggiani. She stars in the film alongside Adam Driver, who plays Guccio Gucci, as well as Jared Leto, who is completely unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolf Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auiremma, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said, and Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar.
