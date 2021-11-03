Lady Gaga experienced ‘psychological difficulty’ at end of filming House of Gucci

In the sneak peek, Gaga wears a red gown, black gloves and diamonds as she introduces herself to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci at a party. Lady Gaga is set to make her follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born with House of Gucci's arrival on Nov. 26. With just one month left before the star-studded film premieres, a new teaser released Wednesday (Oct. 27) shows the "Rain on Me" singer as Patrizia Reggiani having her first encounter with fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO