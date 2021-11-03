CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga experienced ‘psychological difficulty’ at end of filming House of Gucci

Lebanon-Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview for British Vogue, the...

lebanon-express.com

thatgrapejuice.net

Extended Movie Trailer: ‘House of Gucci’ [Starring Lady Gaga]

The ‘House of Gucci’ opens its doors this Thanksgiving and promises to be a drama-drenched affair. Led by Lady Gaga and directed by Ridley Scott, the true-crime drama centers around the murder of designer Maurizio Gucci. Strutting into theaters worldwide on November 24, the film sees Academy Award-winner Gaga play...
Billboard

See Lady Gaga Dressed to Kill as Patrizia in New 'House of Gucci' Teaser

In the sneak peek, Gaga wears a red gown, black gloves and diamonds as she introduces herself to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci at a party. Lady Gaga is set to make her follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born with House of Gucci's arrival on Nov. 26. With just one month left before the star-studded film premieres, a new teaser released Wednesday (Oct. 27) shows the "Rain on Me" singer as Patrizia Reggiani having her first encounter with fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci.
Polygon

Lady Gaga plots ‘unconventional punishment’ in new House of Gucci trailer

Lady Gaga shines front and center in the second trailer for House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s second feature-length movie of 2021 (following the release of The Last Duel earlier this month). Starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, House of Gucci centers on the story of fashion mogul Maurizo Gucci’s (Driver)...
GeekTyrant

HOUSE OF GUCCI Teaser Focuses on Lady Gaga's Petrizia Reggiani

A new teaser trailer has been released for the dramatic biopic House of Gucci that focuses on Lady Gaga’s character Patrizia Reggiani. She stars in the film alongside Adam Driver, who plays Guccio Gucci, as well as Jared Leto, who is completely unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolf Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auiremma, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said, and Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar.
Cosmopolitan

Lady Gaga claps back over criticism of her role in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has shut down criticism over her role in the upcoming Gucci biopic, House of Gucci. The actor and singer recently responded for the first time to comments made about her role as Patrizia Gucci, by Patrizia herself, making it very clear that she had absolutely zero time for it.
American Songwriter

Lady Gaga Becomes the ‘Black Widow” of the ‘House of Gucci’ In New Movie Trailer

On Thursday morning (Oct. 28), the 35-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress made the headlines again thanks to the release of a new trailer for House of Gucci, a forthcoming biopic on the murder of Maurizio Gucci. Starring as Patrizia Reggiani—Gucci’s ex-wife (nicknamed ‘The Black Widow’) who hired a hitman to kill him in 1995—Gaga’s circa-1990s Italian look is getting fans excited for the film’s November 24 release date.
themusicuniverse.com

Lady Gaga starring in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga follows up her Academy Award-winning role in A Star Is Born with House of Gucci. The Ridley Scott film, distributed by MGM, is set to hit theaters on November 24th and home video and streaming early next year. A trailer can be viewed below. House of Gucci is...
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
energy941.com

Lady Gaga Has Seen House of Gucci & Says It’s Really Good

Lady Gaga is currently performing in Las Vegas and she addressed the audience about her latest movie, House of Gucci. The movie is based on the 2001 book by Sara Gay Forden, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”. In a clip posted by...
Collider

Lady Gaga Spoke With Her 'House of Gucci' Accent for Almost a Year

House of Gucci, colloquially known by way of pinched-finger pictorial has dominated the film news cycle since a first look of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's central, "gloriously doomed" couple - Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, appropriately, the former having slain the latter in a high-profile crime of passion - was shared in March.
showbizjunkies.com

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer #2: Lady Gaga Shakes Up the Family

The new trailer for House of Gucci opens with Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani explaining that while she may not be a particularly ethical person, she’s fair. The remainder of the two and a half minute trailer explores Patrizia’s introduction to Maurizio Gucci, their relationship, and how Patrizia’s desire to reinvent the Gucci brand is met with resistance by the old guard.
News Channel Nebraska

Lady Gaga on the intensity of filming 'House of Gucci': "Off camera, I never broke"

Two years after her Oscar-nominated performance in the musical "A Star is Born," Lady Gaga is set to return once more to the silver screen. This time she'll be playing the socialite Patrizia Reggiani -- who arranged the murder of her ex-husband, fashion house head Maurizio Gucci -- in Ridley Scott's retelling of one of the most high-profile crimes of the 1990s.
UPI News

Lady Gaga joins 'House of Gucci' in trailer for Ridley Scott film

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film House of Gucci. The studio shared a new trailer for the biographical crime drama Thursday featuring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani. The preview shows Patrizia (Gaga) marry Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the heir to the Gucci fashion...
