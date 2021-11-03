SEND US YOUR MAP

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Palmdale, California
Palmdale, California
 9 days ago
Redistricting is underway in Palmdale and your input is needed to help draw new voting district lines for City Council elections.

Palmdale is a city in northern Los Angeles County in the U.S. state of California. The city lies in the Antelope Valley region of Southern California. The San Gabriel Mountains separate Palmdale from the Los Angeles Basin to the south.

