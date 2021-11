Quantum Leap Star Dean Stockwell Passes Away At Age 85. Deadline is reporting that actor Dean Stockwell passed on November 7 from natural causes. He was 85 years old. Among sci-fi fans, Stockwell is best known for starring as Rear Admiral Albert “Al” Calavicci in Quantum Leap. Alongside Scott Bakula’s time travelling Dr. Sam Beckett, Stockwell’s Al served as a guide who appeared to Sam in the form of a hologram. Stockwell and Bakula headlined the series for five seasons from 1989 to 1993. However, that was just a single credit from Stockwell’s seven decade career in Hollywood.

