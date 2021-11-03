CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID and won't play vs. the Chiefs. Here's how Twitter is reacting to the stunning news.

packersnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID and is unvaccinated, sources confirmed to PackersNews, and will miss Sunday's game against the...

www.packersnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reacts After Sparking Aaron Rodgers Relationship Rumors Amid Vaccine Controversy

Shailene Woodley is shooting down speculation that her Instagram post about finding your power during tough times was a reference to the controversy surrounding fiancé Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 vaccination status. Shortly after the Green Bay Packers player tested positive for COVID, revealing that he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite claims he was "immunized," the Big Little Lies actress shared what many thought was a telling quote on her Instagram Story.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Green Bay Packers Mvp#Packersnews#The Kansas City Chiefs#State Farm#Ckuhagen#Mycommunitynow
The Spun

Video Of Aaron Rodgers At Halloween Party Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers is winning Halloween. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed earlier this season that he was growing his hair out for a Halloween costume. Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had been growing out his hair for months with a perfect Halloween costume in mind. “This has been a...
NFL
Awful Announcing

Pat McAfee on not pushing back on Aaron Rodgers: ‘There’s no way you were thinking that’s what I was gonna do’

On Friday, Aaron Rodgers broke his silence about not being vaccinated for COVID-19 on The Pat McAfee Show. The platform made a lot of sense for the Green Bay Packers quarterback as McAfee offered him a safe space to basically go unchallenged as he went on a 20-minute diatribe about the woke mob, vaccine mandates, being a critical thinker, and letting the world know he relies on Joe Rogan for medical advice.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces punishment for Packers, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has decided on punishments for the Green Bay Packers and a few of their players over COVID-19 protocol violations. The league fined the Packers $300,000. Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Packers were told that future violations could result in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Halloween
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 ways for Chiefs to fix Patrick Mahomes and their offense

Despite the win over Green Bay, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs left much to be desired on offense in Week 9. After beating the Green Bay Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs have surpassed .500 this season, a feat many thought might be impossible. Their defense was miserable, their offense was producing turnovers at a higher rate than most bakeries, and nothing seemed to be clicking for the back-to-back AFC champions.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Speaks on Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 Situation

By now, it's probably safe to assume that most have heard about Aaron Rodgers and his situation involving the COVID-19 virus/disease. Rodgers missed the Packers' Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but is expected to return for the Week 10 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Buccaneers quarterback Tom...
NFL
Primetimer

Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID after saying he was "immunized," will miss Sunday's much-anticipated NFL game against Kansas City Chiefs

In August, the former Jeopardy! guest-host said "yeah, I've been immunized" when reporters asked him if he had been vaccinated. So reporters assumed that meant he was vaccinated. Turns out, Rodgers was secretly unvaccinated, and that's why he'll miss Sunday NFL game vs. the Chiefs and possibly the game after that vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday's game was supposed to pit Rodgers, a former Super Bowl-winning MVP QB, against Patrick Mahomes, another former Super Bowl-winning MVP QB. Their first matchup was supposed to take place in 2019, but Mahomes was out with an injury. Since the Packers and Chiefs were next scheduled to play each other in 2023, the NFL put together this year's Chiefs-Packers matchup as part of its new 17-game schedule.
NFL
CBS News

Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard fined for COVID violations

The NFL has fined the Green Bay Packers organization, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for violating COVID-19 protocols, the league said in a statement to CBS News on Tuesday. The fines come nearly a week after Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus and subsequently revealed he was not vaccinated after earlier stating he had been "immunized."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy