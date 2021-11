Last week, a lone public hearing was held on the two most important pieces of legislation our legislature will consider this decade, our legislative and Congressional districts. Nearly 100 members of the public spoke, and not a single person other than the bills’ authors testified in favor of the proposed GOP maps. Jurisdictions representing about 80% of Wisconsin residents have passed either a resolution or referendum in support of fair maps. Every scientific poll that has been conducted in Wisconsin in recent years has shown strong majority support for fair maps.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO