Hi all, I plan to replace the laptop with Apple M1 Max chip in the near future. I am currently using Vmware Fusion 12.2.0 version. What is the compatibility of the current 12.2.0 version with the M1 Max chip? In addition, if you use the M1 Max 10 core chip, in the Vmware Fusion 12.2.0 version, create a virtual machine, each virtual machine has 1 core, how many can be created at most? The size of the physical memory can be ignored, thank you.

