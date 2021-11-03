CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The 13 Best Tech-Protecting Travel Bags and Cases

smartertravel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has had the misfortune of seeing their burst open suitcase come around the bend at baggage claim knows that travel is not always kind to your luggage. While expensive tech is one of the many things you should never pack in a checked bag, you should still take measures...

www.smartertravel.com

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

These are the absolute best laptop bags

Your laptop is your connection to your friends and family, your remote workspace, and an endless source of entertainment and mindless scrolling — you can’t keep throwing it in any old bag and praying that it’ll stay safe while you lug it around town. Laptops aren’t built to be tossed around and taking them on the go without protection is a dangerous, and potentially expensive, game.
LAPTOPS
Thrillist

These Top-Rated Crossbody Bags Are the Perfect Travel Companion

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Whether you’re trekking to a remote mountaintop or to the airport...
TRAVEL
KRON4

Best footrest for travel

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With a travel footrest, aching backs, cramped legs and sore feet after a long flight become things of the pasl. A quality footrest helps support circulation and can make it easier to rest on planes. When your hips and knees aren’t level with each other, extra stress is placed on the sciatic nerve, leading to pain throughout your body. An affordable solution to this problem is a footrest. The best footrests, like the Angemay Airplane Footrest, will be comfortable and durable.
TRAVEL
PC Magazine

The Best Tech Gifts for Home Chefs

It can be hard to shop for the chefs in your life. You might not know how well-equipped their kitchen is or what they want. The sheer number of cooking gadgets out there is mind-boggling, but most of them are pretty low-tech (and generally fall into the As Seen on TV category).
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Traveler#Laptop#Smartphone#Smartertravel#Thule#Clamshell#Yorepek
ZDNet

WaterField Air Travel Backpack review: Perfect bag for hands-free business travel

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, there are still many of us that have continued to travel as part of essential business sectors, and I continue my pace of about one business trip a month. I've taken a couple of short duration trips over the past month and think I may have finally found a bag that was designed specifically for my needs.
TRAVEL
Tidbits

Best way to protect keyboard keys?

I had the battery and keyboard on my late 2013 MBP retina replaced last year when the battery started bulging. So this keyboard is only about 1 and a half years old. This always starts happening to keys after a while. Note the A, S, and C keys. Since my...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Best Amazon Kindle cases: how to protect your Paperwhite, Oasis or Kindle ereader

The Amazon Kindle has become synonymous with ereaders and has carved out a nifty slice of that market. If you own an ereader, it's very likely you own an Amazon Kindle. If you’ve picked up a Kindle, a Paperwhite or an Oasis, you’ll want to protect your investment against the elements and human error. Thankfully, each ereader offers its own set of unique options.
ELECTRONICS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Travel Backpacks

According to United Airlines, I have over 700,000 lifetime miles aboard their aircraft. Most of them have not been for pleasure, alas, but for work as a freelance journalist. If there’s any benefit to all those hours (months? years!) flying, it’s knowing how to pack and what to bring. Rule No. 1: Merino wool, because it’s comfy, not scratchy, and doesn’t retain body odors, which is key because the clothes you pack probably won’t see a washing machine for a while. Rule No. 2: Lay everything out beforehand. This allows you to “edit” what you pack—by sacrificing wants in favor of needs—and strategize about what to put where within your bag of choice, so it’s easier to locate that eyeshade, Nyquil, or novel when you’re exhausted and the cabin lights are out on your red-eye.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Travel
SPY

The Best Travel Tech Organizers Keep Your Gear Untangled and Ready To Go

These days, everyone has more than one gadget. Every gadget has its own charger, maybe an adaptor, some headphones and probably other miscellaneous cords that seem to be required to keep it all functioning properly. This generally isn’t a problem if you’re staying put, but as soon as the need to travel even the smallest distance with all of your electronics, chaos ensues. Thankfully, there are plenty of nifty tech organizers here to save the day. Seriously, no more digging through backpacks and getting hands stuck in a tangle of wires. These travel tech organizers will make you want to transport...
TRAVEL
wfla.com

Best leather garment bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every traveler can appreciate arriving at their destination with wrinkle-free, ready-to-wear clothing. Unfortunately, this is often not the case if you’re traveling solely with wheeled luggage. Garment bags are smart ways to carry clothes so they don’t get wrinkled and creased while in transport.
APPAREL
smartertravel.com

The 8 Best Face Moisturizers for Travel

It’s almost inevitable, when you are traveling, your skin dries out. Luckily, there is an easy solution for that! Packing some moisturizer will do wonders for your skin while you’re away. We recommend packing it in your carry-on, so you can use it while flying, because there is something about that recycled airplane air that seems to suck every once of moisture out of your skin. Here are our top picks for moisturizers.
SKIN CARE
News 8 WROC

Best smart home gifts for everyone in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Great smart home gifts anyone will enjoy  Smart tech can be a lot of fun and make your life much easier, but the research required to pick devices and the price tags of these items can often discourage potential buyers. For this reason, smart home upgrades […]
ELECTRONICS
WATE

Mechanical watches are back in style. Why are they suddenly so popular?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What to know about mechanical watches Smartwatches and fitness trackers have dominated the timepiece market for a few years, but recently, there has been a revived interest in mechanical watches. While they may lack the bells and whistles of their high-tech counterparts, they have an understated […]
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 34 Best Carry-On Backpacks That Fit Under Your Airplane Seat in 2021

Whether you’re packing your bags for a weekend or a year away, a trip to the airport is always accompanied by anxiety-filled moments. Traffic, long lines at check-in and finding out your bags are too heavy or the wrong size to travel probably top the list. Especially now after the pandemic, you don’t want anything to go wrong when you get to the airport. While you may remember a time when luggage issues mainly concerned your checked bags, ever-changing rules for carry-on bags mean no one escapes that fear. When looking for the best travel backpacks, it’s wise to consider whether...
LIFESTYLE
WATE

Best gift for type A personalities

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for type A personalities is best? Ever known someone who you’d describe as “having no chill?” If so, you may have a friend or family member with a type-A personality. People with type A personalities are characterized as achievement-oriented, stressed, highly organized and competitive. […]
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Smart Scales to Assist a Fit and Healthy Lifestyle

Lockdown led to many of us piling on a few extra pounds. Being confined to the couch, bed, kitchen table and back yard (if you were lucky) kept us limited from our usual freedom, and less motivated to get those steps in. However, while walking from place to place became a thing of the past, working out at home is now a booming business. Taking zoom classes, building home gyms and ordering workout equipment has reached new heights. And, tracking progress on one of the best smart scales has become a must-do. We live in a digital age where even the...
WEIGHT LOSS
WKRG

Best lunch bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you wasting time going to restaurants on your break? Lunch bags can help without the bulk or heft common with lunch boxes. Lunch bags come in a variety of sizes and styles and a plethora of special features, both external and internal. They can be funky, cool, classy or just plain convenient when it comes to getting to your grub. If you’re looking for a great lunch bag that does it all, check out the MIER Adult Lunch Box Insulated Lunch Bag.
FOOD & DRINKS
PCWorld

Protect your tech with this $130 uninterruptible power supply

When the power goes out you need personal protection. No, no, I don’t mean protection against the zombie apocalypse. I mean for your sensitive electronics, as they may get a bigger surge than they’re built for during an outage—and that can mean fried parts. But for today only, Newegg is offering a killer deal that can guard against that unfortunate outcome. the online retailer is selling the APC BR1000MS 1000VA/600W Pure SineWave uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for $130 after applying the checkout code 93XSB54. The deal ends just before midnight on Friday evening, Pacific time.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

These are the best tech products of 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's been quite a year, not only in regard to all the ways we've learned to adapt to the ever-changing world around us, but also when it comes to all the electronic gadgets that help us along the way. Despite supply chain woes and chip shortages, we've seen some incredible new devices come to fruition in 2021, from game-changing TVs and speakers to ultra-fast laptops and smart wearables that keep us healthy, active, and informed.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy