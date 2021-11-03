The 13 Best Tech-Protecting Travel Bags and Cases

According to United Airlines, I have over 700,000 lifetime miles aboard their aircraft. Most of them have not been for pleasure, alas, but for work as a freelance journalist. If there’s any benefit to all those hours (months? years!) flying, it’s knowing how to pack and what to bring. Rule No. 1: Merino wool, because it’s comfy, not scratchy, and doesn’t retain body odors, which is key because the clothes you pack probably won’t see a washing machine for a while. Rule No. 2: Lay everything out beforehand. This allows you to “edit” what you pack—by sacrificing wants in favor of needs—and strategize about what to put where within your bag of choice, so it’s easier to locate that eyeshade, Nyquil, or novel when you’re exhausted and the cabin lights are out on your red-eye.

