Military

DOD Releases 2021 Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China

defense.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Defense announces the release of its annual report on “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China.” The congressionally mandated report serves as an authoritative...

www.defense.gov

albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Military Strategy#Defense Policy#The Department Of Defense#Pla
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
thedrive

China’s Giant Moving Warship Target In The Desert Shows How Seriously It’s Taking The Naval Arms Race

China is expending considerable effort and resources to drastically increase the fidelity of its desert-based anti-ship weapons targets. A mocked-up U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other warships from its battle group, as well as at least one simulated vessel that can move on rails across the desert in northwest China, are among the latest tools to help the People’s Liberation Army refine its anti-ship capabilities. While we have seen static warship replicas used in this way before by the PLA, the giant moving target is a new development and reflects the seriousness with which Beijing views its anti-surface warfare capabilities, which notably include anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) launched from the land and by aircraft, as well a range of advanced cruise missiles. Hypersonic anti-ship missiles could even be on the horizon, as well.
MILITARY
Washington Times

EXCLUSIVE: China’s military consistently beats U.S. estimates

The capabilities of the Chinese military continue to beat U.S. estimates, and neither the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War nor any other country in recent history has consistently exceeded Pentagon and intelligence community projections to this extent, a top Air Force general said Wednesday. In an...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
MilitaryTimes

China’s march toward a ‘world-class’ military, and how it threatens Taiwan

China has set 2049 as its deadline for achieving superpower status. According to a Pentagon report to Congress released on Wednesday, they are making plenty of progress. The country hit one of its big goals in 2020, according to the report, dubbed “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China,” in mechanizing its force.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The Pentagon's ominous report on China's military power

The Pentagon this week released its annual assessment on Chinese military and security developments. The report aims to "provide background on China’s national security, foreign policy goals, economic plans and military development." What it really illuminates, however, are the expansionist objectives of the Chinese Communist Party. For a start, the...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

CCP tasked PLA to develop capability to project power outside China's borders: Pentagon report

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party have tasked the People's Liberation Army to develop the capability to project power outside the country's borders and immediate periphery to secure Beijing's growing overseas interests and advance its foreign policy goals, Pentagon said in its recent report released on Wednesday.
MILITARY
People

Pentagon Report Assesses China's Military Might: Hypersonic Missiles and 1,000 Nuclear Warheads by 2030

The Department of Defense on Wednesday submitted its annual report to Congress assessing China's "current and probable future course of military-technological development" and outlining their view of the country's goals and capabilities, including the likely possession of "700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and 1000 warheads by 2030." In addition,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
defense.gov

Milley Addresses Aspen Security Forum on Today's Military Challenges

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, today discussed myriad military challenges at the Aspen Security Forum 2021 in Washington with NBC news anchor Lester Holt. Discussions surrounded the pacing threat of China, as well as Russia, North Korea, Iran, ISIS and challenges involving space...
MILITARY
floridianpress.com

U.S. Alarmed At China’s ‘Stunning’ Pace of Military Advances

In the wake of China’s testing its hypersonic missile and months of tensions of simmering tensions with Taiwan, Pentagon officials are sounding the alarm they now see as foresee trouble over the “stunning” pace Beijing is moving with its rapid military expansion. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint...
MILITARY
defense.gov

Between China or Climate: DOD Tackling Both

The Defense Department doesn't face a choice between focusing on state actors or significant transnational challenges such as climate change, Dr. Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy said Oct. 29. "Both are a threat to our security, and we have to be able to address both," he said....
POLITICS
Washington Times

Losing strategic control of the Panama Canal to the People’s Republic of China

A growing U.S.-People’s Republic of China (PRC) gray zone skirmish in Panama could have real national security implications for the United States. In the next few months, there are significant port and canal decisions that will be a bellwether gauging if China can continue to outmaneuver the United States in Latin America through its use of soft power, incentive-based bargaining, and the argument of a declining America. At stake is strategic control of the Panama Canal.
FOREIGN POLICY
defense.gov

DOD Focused on Readiness, Instead of Intent Behind Chinese Military Exercises

Media reports have called attention to mock-ups of U.S. aircraft carriers the Chinese have built in the desert, presumably to train their own military for confrontation with the U.S. Navy. But the Defense Department is, instead, focused on its own preparation and readiness and current Chinese behavior with neighbors in...
MILITARY

