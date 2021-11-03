CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

VMware tools fail to install on Windows 7 Guest

By JamesHT
vmware.com
 7 days ago

Free License of VMware Fusion 12.2.0 running on a Monterey 12.0.1 Host. I tried creating a fresh VM using Windows 7 Pro x64, and also tried Windows 7 Home x86, both attempts with same results. Installation of VMware Tools fails in either case with a series of messages about several drivers...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Install the New Microsoft Store on Windows 10

The new Microsoft Store is one of the biggest talking points of Windows 11. The sleek new style, rounded edges, and features overhaul have transformed the Store, turning it from a relatively unloved app store into something worth visiting. But, it's only for Windows 11 users. At least, it was...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix error code 0xc1900101 on Windows 11 Installation Assistant

Here is a full guide on how you can fix the error code 0xc1900101 on Windows 11 Installation Assistant. Microsoft has launched Windows 11 Installation Assistant that enables users to easily upgrade to the new OS i.e., Windows 11. While it is an easy way to install Windows 11 on your system, some users have also experienced errors while using it. One such error is the error code 0xc1900101 which prevents you from installing Windows 11 on your PC. If you are one of those encountering the same error code while using Windows 11 Installation Assistant, this article is your stop. In this guide, we are going to show you some methods that will help you fix the error. Let us check out.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmware#Windows Installer#Windows 7#Windows Update#Vmware Tools#Host#Iso
xda-developers

WSA-pacman: Windows Subsystem for Android package installer

I would like to share my small part-time project I've been working on on the last few weeks. I would've liked to post it in the Windows 11 dedicated thread, but well... there isn't any at the time of writing this. That said, this project is still in a very...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Vmware plug in service instalation error

I am trying to install VMware VCSA 6.0.0. we I open vcsa-setup in internet explorer, it asks for the installation of "client integration Plugin 6.0. But when i proceed, I get an error message during the installation "A program ran as part of the setup did not finish as expected. contact your support person or package vendor.
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Install Android Apps on Windows 11

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
xda-developers

Windows 10 now auto-installs the Windows 11 PC Health Check app

When Microsoft announced Windows 11, it also introduced a new tool called PC Health Check. The idea is to let you know if your PC is eligible to be upgraded to the new OS. It checks various requirements like CPU, memory, TPM, and so on. While the Redmond firm has...
COMPUTERS
techviral.net

5 Best Tools to Encrypt Files And Folders In Windows

If you have been using the Windows operating system for a while, you might know the importance of encryption. Microsoft’s Windows is not as secure as you think, and the risk of data theft is always high on the platform. So, in that case, it becomes essential to have encryption software.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix Error 0x80300024 when installing Windows 11/10

Are you getting an error code 0x80300024 when trying to install Windows on your computer? Here is a complete guide to getting rid of Windows installation error code 0x80300024. Some users have faced the error code 0x80300024 when they were trying to install a newer or a different version of Windows on their computers. When triggered, the error code prompts the following error message:
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware-Player-12.5.9-7535481.x86_64.bundle fails to install on Linux

I cannot use latest VMware Player because I have Win98se on guest and AMD Ryzen 3 3300U. VMware-Player-12.5.9-7535481.x86_64.bundle fails to install on Linux with error:. VMware-Player-12.5.9-7535481.x86_64.bundle Extracting VMware Installer...done. Traceback (most recent call last): File "/usr/lib/vmware-installer/3.0.0/vmware-installer.py", line 19, in <module> from vmis.core.common import SYSTEM_BOOTSTRAP, SYSTEM_DATABASE, ParseExceptionTuple File "/usr/lib/vmware-installer/3.0.0/vmis/core/common.py", line 14, in <module> from vmis.core import install File "/usr/lib/vmware-installer/3.0.0/vmis/core/install.py", line 16, in <module> from vmis.core.component import ComponentError, ComponentTypes File "/usr/lib/vmware-installer/3.0.0/vmis/core/component.py", line 14, in <module> from gzip import GzipFile File "/usr/lib/vmware-installer/3.0.0/python/lib/gzip.py", line 9, in <module> import zlib ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'zlib'
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Linux host crash on Windows guest shutdown

Hello. This has been bugging me for some time now but only recently have I thought of looking at kern.log, and this shows a problem with vmci I think:. Symptom: randomly (but frequently), when powering down the guest, before it's fully powered down, the host freezes, such that I have to unplug the power to restart it.
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

The Snipping Tool may be broken according to Windows 11 users

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Windows 11 recently launched with new features, but it also has a few hiccups.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Fusion Player 12.2.0 on macOS Catalina: cannot install macOS guests

I'm running macOS 12.0.1 Monterey on a 2017 iMac. I upgraded VMWare Fusion to 12.2. Existing macOS guests work, but I am unable to install any new macOS guests. I created an USB installer for Big Sur and verified that the machines boots from it. Then I created a disk image from it.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy