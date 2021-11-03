CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Starbucks debuts 2021 holiday cups, new seasonal beverage

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hp0wS_0clVluSA00

The coffee chain Starbucks unveiled its 2021 holiday cup designs Wednesday and announced that its seasonal drinks – including its first non-dairy holiday beverage – will be available at stores starting Thursday.

Company officials said this year’s four holiday cup designs were “inspired by all the gifts of the season.” They each feature Starbucks’ classic red, green and white holiday colors, with touches of lilac and “a little gift tag on the back of each cup to create room for a cheerful message.”

“This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm and we wanted it to be inclusive,” Suzie Reecer, the associate creative director for Starbucks who led the company’s creative team in creating its 2021 holiday campaign, said Wednesday. “Our goal was to really bring joy to every customer and every partner.”

The 2021 holiday drink menu includes favorites like the Peppermint Mocha along with the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew. Baristas will also be serving up Starbucks’ newly announced Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, a non-dairy drink inspired by home-baked holiday cookies. Featuring a sugar cookie-flavored syrup, Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso, ice and almond milk, the drink is topped with red and green sprinkles for a festive touch.

The company’s annual Christmas blend whole bean coffee will also arrive for sale in stores beginning Thursday. Select stores will also carry the Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2021 blend.

“I’m so looking forward to the holidays in our stores,” Reecer said. “We hope Starbucks can be a place that brings our customers and partners pure holiday joy.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

The Starbucks Holiday Cups Have Arrived In Northern Colorado

After Halloween, it seems like the holidays are literally here in a flash. Thanksgiving, it feels like, comes within minutes, and within an hour, we're at Christmas. I don't know if it's the fact that many stores have already had Christmas displays up since a few days before Halloween or the fact that these traditional holiday cups at Starbucks get unveiled earlier and earlier each year, but they're officially back for 2021.
COLORADO STATE
The Oregonian

Starbucks rolls out holiday drink menu, plus new cup designs that include gift tags

It’s the coziest time of the year, as Starbucks brings back holiday beverages and festive food in its iconic red cups starting Thursday. Customers can enjoy various beverages, like the Peppermint Mocha, which is back for its 19th year, the new non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and another returning favorite — Irish Cream Cold Brew. Other handcrafted holiday beverages include the Caramel Brulee Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte.
RESTAURANTS
franchising.com

Caribou Coffee Announces Return Of Classic Holiday Beverage Trio And Unveils Three New Cup Designs For Winter Season

Festive Flavors Offered This Year Include Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte and Spicy Mocha. November 01, 2021 // Franchising.com // Minneapolis, MN - Caribou Coffee®, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, announced the highly-anticipated return of its classic trio of holiday beverages: Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte and Spicy Mocha. These seasonal offerings are now available at select coffeehouses throughout the Twin Cities and slated to be rolled out nationwide starting on Thursday, Nov. 4. Making this season a little brighter, Caribou Coffee also unveiled three new holiday cup designs featuring iconic images and festive patterns.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Coffee#Starbucks Cups#Coffee Cup#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Us Canada#Caramel Brulee Latte#Chestnut Praline Latte#Irish Cream Cold Brew#Cox Media Group
Benzinga

Starbucks Delivers Blended Beverages and Results

More than a week ago, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) topped analysts' estimates for its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. However, the coffee chain fell short on revenue along with reporting disappointing sales growth in China and providing a mixed outlook for the coming fiscal year, confirming that the global pandemic is still shaping our lives.
ECONOMY
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Starbucks Holiday Tumbler Arrives at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another new vintage-style ceramic Starbucks tumbler has arrived at Disneyland Resort. This holiday tumbler matches the mug ornament we found last month. Holiday Starbucks Tumbler – $24.99. The tumbler has Mickey and Minnie in winter clothes, with...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Colorado

The Jumbo Margarita At Casa Sanchez II In Colorado Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Whether you are having the world’s longest week or have a reason to celebrate, there is nothing better than a margarita… Agree? Since margaritas are so versatile and somewhat easy to make, they can be made at home or found at most places; however, if you want one that is delicious and gigantic, you will […] The post The Jumbo Margarita At Casa Sanchez II In Colorado Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
EatThis

8 New Grocery Shortages Shoppers Have Reported This Week

Shortages of so many products are likely to be the norm this holiday season, as this month saw an arguably unprecedented number of shortages than any prior point in the pandemic. This week is likely to kick off the start to holiday madness—and if you're following along, we've got an updated list of groceries shoppers around the country say are now disappearing from their local retail stores. "Just imagine what will happen when snow starts showing up," mused one.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
TUCSON, AZ
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

11 Secrets Texas Roadhouse Doesn't Want You to Know

When you really want a nice juicy steak and all the sides, but don't want to blow your paycheck, smart people know to head to Texas Roadhouse. Beloved for its laid-back vibes, huge portions for the price, and high-quality steaks, the steakhouse is the perfect pick for an easy date or night out with friends. However, like every chain restaurant, it's worth noting some of the secrets and hacks—if for no other reason than to keep expectations realistic or save a few bucks. Before you slice into your big steak, read up on some secrets Texas Roadhouse would probably like to keep to themselves. Plus, find out The Best & Worst Menu Items at Texas Roadhouse before you go.
RESTAURANTS
IBTimes

How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner At Walmart

To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy